Presbyterian Children’s Homes & Services (PCHAS) has hired Tonya Johnson, MBA, as development officer for its Farmington Service Center.

A native of southeast Missouri, Johnson attended Mineral Area College before earning degrees at Central Methodist University and Missouri Baptist University.

PCHAS offers programs in three states to heal children and families in crisis.

