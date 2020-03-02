Karl receives Excellence in Healthcare Award

Karl began his healthcare career in 1975 as a respiratory therapy technician at Marion Memorial Hospital in southern Illinois. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University. In 1985, Karl started his career with Farmington Community Hospital, a predecessor of Parkland Health Center, as chief financial officer. He was named president of Parkland Health Center on September 28, 2008, and is retiring in April after a 45-year career in healthcare.

Karl was directly involved in several key transitions in Parkland Health Center’s history, including the merger of Farmington Community Hospital and Bonne Terre Hospital to form Parkland Health Center in 1992, and the merger of Parkland with Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in 2015. Throughout the 2015 merger, Karl’s message was consistent; “We are building financially sustainable healthcare for our region.” His vision and leadership style was instrumental to the success of bringing two hospitals together as one.