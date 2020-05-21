Keeping spirits high with nursing home parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown held a nursing home parade on May 8 as a way to put a smile on the faces of its residents.

"Right now, is a very different time in long-term care in our country, one that none of us have ever been through before," Madison Medical COO Jennifer Penuel said. "Our home is a great home with so many families who visit us day to day. We all have relationships with a lot of visits from caring family members."

Penuel said Stockhoff's residents miss their families and they all miss seeing each other.

"We want to try and keep residents' spirits high as we continue to press on and keep our residents' safety as the highest priority," Penuel said. "It has been difficult for some but our staff have worked hard to keep their mind off it all and are doing a wonderful job."

Penuel said Stockhoff has been having patio/window visits for residents and their families and friends. She said residents can also Facetime with their families.

Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home has secured a $3,000 grant from the Department of Health and Senior Services to purchase three more iPads, three sets of wireless headphones, tripods and more to be able to offer more opportunities for virtual visits.