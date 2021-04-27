Kennon named Acclaimed Ambassador

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce recognized Joshua Kennon as the First-Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador during last week's investor meeting.

Kennon earned the title by assisting the chamber as a devoted ambassador throughout the first quarter of 2021.

He earned points by attending chamber functions, including First Friday Coffee events, investor meetings, and ribbon cuttings. Kennon earned additional points by volunteering at events like "Meet the Park Hills Mayoral Candidates" and investor meetings, and by sending welcome emails to new chamber investors.

This year marks Kennon's second as a chamber ambassador. He also serves as the lead pastor for the 1st Free Will Baptist Church of Park Hills.

Tamara Coleman, executive director of the chamber, said Kennon is a valuable member of the Ambassador Club, and working with him has been enjoyable.

"We pick on Joshua in a friendly way because he is always so quiet, not something you would expect from a pastor," said Coleman. "But the entire Ambassador Club truly enjoys having him as our only male member of the Club.

