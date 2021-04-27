Kennon named Acclaimed Ambassador

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce recognized Joshua Kennon as the First-Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador during last week's investor meeting.
Kennon earned the title by assisting the chamber as a devoted ambassador throughout the first quarter of 2021.
He earned points by attending chamber functions, including First Friday Coffee events, investor meetings, and ribbon cuttings. Kennon earned additional points by volunteering at events like "Meet the Park Hills Mayoral Candidates" and investor meetings, and by sending welcome emails to new chamber investors.
This year marks Kennon's second as a chamber ambassador. He also serves as the lead pastor for the 1st Free Will Baptist Church of Park Hills.
Tamara Coleman, executive director of the chamber, said Kennon is a valuable member of the Ambassador Club, and working with him has been enjoyable.
"We pick on Joshua in a friendly way because he is always so quiet, not something you would expect from a pastor," said Coleman. "But the entire Ambassador Club truly enjoys having him as our only male member of the Club.
"Joshua is kind, incredibly helpful, and has a great sense of humor — when we actually get him to speak. Congratulations, Joshua! We are truly blessed to have you as a part of our Ambassador Club Family. You definitely earned this title."
Coleman said the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber is sending extra special thanks to 2021 Ambassador Club sponsors for supporting the Ambassador Program.
"This year's program is simply incredible," Coleman remarked.
Each of the club sponsors provides a $10 gift each quarter which is awarded to the Quarterly Acclaimed Ambassador.
This year's quarterly prize package is valued at more than $250, making it the largest in the history of the program.
"This is definitely a well-deserved treat for those ambassadors who work so hard for our chamber voluntarily," said Coleman.
The 2021 Ambassador Club sponsors include Amped Lifestyle by Michelle Smith; Battlefield Entertainment Center; Belgrade State Bank; Best Medical; Bryant Restoration; Colonial Life - Valerie Robertson Agency; Graphic Options; Heart & Soul Hospice; Home Pools & Spas; Mineral Area Overhead Door; New Era Bank; ODACS, Inc.; Park Hills 1st Assembly of God; Parkland Health Center; Peace of Clay Pottery; Pharmax Pharmacy; RiJo's Boutique; Rob's Guns LLC; Ronni Conley - KBH Realty Group; SERVPRO of Farmington; Stay Fit Personal Training; Sweetheart Chocolates; and Unico Bank.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com