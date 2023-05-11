KFMO, the longest-running radio station in St. Francois County, has been named the 2023 Station of the Year by the Missouri Broadcasters Association in the small market category. The announcement was made on April 12.

The award is given to a station based on three key factors, one of which is the station featuring top-notch look, sound and talent.

“What an exceptional honor it is to be named Radio Station of the Year after just one year of ownership,” stated Chelley Odle, owner and managing partner of Odle Media Group. "We are so proud of our staff, as they are some of the hardest-working broadcasters in the industry. We are blessed to have them as a part of our family at Odle Media Group.”

The Station of the Year is seen as committed to the betterment of its community, using its station’s resources and talent for the benefit of its area with an emphasis on localism.

“Since undergoing our rebrand in April of 2021, KFMO has been committed as a team to being a reflection of the hardworking community we serve,” said Sean Malone, program director for KFMO. “We strive to be a part of the community by shining a bright light on all our area has to offer and telling the stories that are important to our listeners.”

Industry leadership is the final contributing factor to being named Station of the Year, carrying the torch for the broadcast industry and shaping the broadcasters of the future.

“Odle Media Group and KFMO are committed to our local communities by making it a practice to give back. KFMO and B-104 choose a charity each year for fundraising efforts through our annual waterpark event and numerous other events throughout the year,” said Chuck Odle, owner and managing partner of Odle Media Group and KFMO Radio. "We raised more than $5,000 for the St. Francois County Backstoppers in 2022. In addition, we invest in future radio broadcasters by providing youth with opportunities to job shadow, work with our on-air and sports crews, and mentor through internships."

AM1240 KFMO and B104.3 radio have received more than 35 first-place awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association since 1998. Each year, the Missouri Broadcasters Association recognizes outstanding achievements in both radio and television in the state. The organization represents 355 radio and television stations in Missouri.

This is the first year the Missouri Broadcasters Association has awarded the Station of the Year Award based on market size. The MBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary year and has been giving out awards for more than 50 years. The annual Missouri Broadcasters Association Banquet will be held June 3 at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake of the Ozarks.