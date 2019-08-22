Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice team members have been canvassing the Parkland area throughout the month of August, distributing food collection bags and gathering donations for the local food pantries one of many benefactors of Kindred at Home’s 15th Annual Food Drive.
Kindred at Home employees across the country are placing the food collection bags at various locations in their respective communities and will collect their “harvest” during the entire month of August. The company aims to beat the amount collected in 2018, when the food drive yielded more than 300,000 meals for donation to food banks and charitable organizations across the country.
“Our caregivers often tap into community resources to best serve our patients and their families, so they know firsthand the demand for assistance placed upon food banks, pantries and other charitable organizations,” said Ginger Pizarro, Kindred at Home’s community care liaison. “According to Feeding America, nearly 5 million senior citizens face hunger in our country and many are regularly faced with the difficult choice or buying food or paying for medical care.
"Ensuring that the most basic component of good health - food - is available for those in need is the right thing to do for a company like Kindred at Home and for the community as a whole.”
Food Facts
• 5 million senior citizens face hunger in our country (Feeding America)
• Approximately one out of every eight households in the United States is “food insecure,” meaning it lacks access or resources to provide enough food at all times to every member of the household. (USDA)
• Over 20 million children receive free or reduced-price lunch each school day. (USDA)
• One in seven people are enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Nearly half of them are children. (USDA)
• In the U.S., hunger isn’t caused by a lack of food, but rather the continued prevalence of poverty. (International Food Policy Institute)
• Since the Kindred at Home food drives began in 2005, its team members have collected more than 3.18 million pounds (1,590 tons) of food for local food banks and other charitable organizations in communities across the country.
Those who want to learn more about Kindred at Home’s services should contact Ginger Pizarro at 573-431-6599 or 573-454-5706. The office is located at 751 Maple Valley Dr. in Farmington.
