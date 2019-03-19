Kindred opens 'blessings cabinet' for needy

Those who happen to drive past the Kindred at Home Community Care office, located at 751 Maple Valley Drive in Farmington, might catch a glimpse of the newest service the home community care is offering the community — a blessings cabinet, or blessings box — that is now prominently placed in front of the building.
The cabinet is metal with glass inserts to allow easy visibility as to what is available in the cabinet.
And just exactly what is a blessings box?
According to Ginger Pizarro, community care liaison with Kindred at Home Community Care, the blessings box movement is something that has swept across the nation.
“It began with the hope that communities would come together to help the homeless and low-income households with food like a food pantry would,” she said. “The box, or cabinet, can contain nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries, personal hygiene products, water, etc. They can also help during seasonal times with items such as gloves, scarves, hats in the winter or school supplies in August."
Despite its unique way of being able to help people meet their basic needs, the community care knows that people who are not in need may end up taking advantage of the blessing box — but that's a risk that project organizers say they're willing to take.
"From the beginning stages of this idea, we've had a lot of what if's, Pizarro said. “What if somebody does this or that to the cabinet? What if somebody puts graffiti on the box? We will repaint it. What If somebody destroys the box? We will get a new one. What if all the contents get thrown all over and destroyed? We will clean it up and refill it. We've prayed about it and believe the positives outweigh any negatives that could possibly happen.”
Pizarro pointed out that, while this is a mission that had its start in the hearts of those who work for Kindred at Home Community Care, it will require community assistance and support to keep it full.
“The goal is for the community to own this blessing box, and for the box to be refilled by anyone,” Pizarro said. "The sign on the box says, ‘Take what you need. Bring what you can. Above all, be blessed.’ It's a simple saying, but one that means the world to people in need."
This is positive proof, according to Pizarro, that with a lot of patience, an idea can really became reality.
“We knew what kind of cabinet we wanted to use and discovered that they were very expensive,” she said. “The one we wanted is about $400 or more. We were very fortunate in that we had fundraised enough money and found a cabinet cheaper on Facebook that was like brand new. Now we need to fill it for our official launch.”
Nancy Drummonds, branch director for the Farmington Kindred at Home Community Care branch, explained that the Kindred at Home team has been "extreme couponing" to get the best deals to fill up the cabinet.
"With the help of staff and businesses in the community, we have the cabinet nearly full," she said with a smile. "We could use additional donations of crocheted or knitted caps, mittens, scarves, and lap blankets. We hope the community will join us in giving blessings to the people in our community.
“I am thrilled that we are able to bring this blessings cabinet to our high-traffic location. I have a passion to get involved in community organizations that offer resources to people. I am blessed to work for an agency that has been established for 40 years and continues to look at ways to help people within our service area.”
Pizarro emphasized that the blessings cabinet is just one example of how Kindred at Home desires to improve the daily lives of its clients, caregivers and the community at large.
Kindred at Home Community Care is a Medicaid-certified home care agency which serves the entire state of Missouri. The Farmington location serves the counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, Perry, Reynolds, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Washington and Wayne.
For more information, call Ginger Pizarro at the Farmington office at 573-431-6599.
