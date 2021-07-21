Kleppe earns award

Support Local Journalism
Kory Kleppe, financial adviser with Ameriprise in Farmington, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
Kleppe earned the honor because of his ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned high marks in overall client satisfaction and maintained stellar business results.
