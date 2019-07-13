{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Terre Du Lac have raised questions and concerns on social media sites about a new business that began construction next to First State Community Bank near the entrance of the lake development community.

Terre du Lac Homes LLC recently broke ground and are in the process of putting together a model modular home at the location.

The site will feature two model homes for buyers to preview before purchasing.

Suzi Kwon said Terre du Lac Homes is a business started more than 40 years ago by her father James Kwon, who was the Terre Du Lac developer for 42 years. She said Terre du Lac Homes has built more than 300 homes in the private community.

Now Suzi Kwon and current Terre Du Lac Inc. Developer Cary Combs are reviving this long-standing company.  

Concerns that some residents have expressed is the model home appeared to be a trailer home. Kwon said that the homes being built by her company are not trailer homes nor manufactured homes.

“The modular homes we are offering are built with the same materials as stick-built homes and built the BOCA standards, which are the strictest building codes there are,” said Kwon. 

The first featured model home is of modular construction. A modular home is built at a factory using the same materials as a stick-built home. The home is trucked to the site in pieces, typically two or three, and then assembled on location. 

“Modular homes appraise the same as their on-site built counterparts do; they do not depreciate in value,” said Kwon. “Modular homes are faster to build than site-built homes. 

“Home loans for modular homes are the same as site-built homes. Modular homes can be lower cost than stick-built homes and Terre du Lac Homes will not build manufactured or mobile homes."

Kwon said the company will only sell modular homes conforming to the strict BOCA building code which Kwon again emphasized is the highest building code standard. She said Terre du Lac Homes, LLC will continue to build quality homes, whether on-site stick built or modular construction. 

“Whatever the customer wants, we will build," she said.

Kwon went on to say that they decided to put a modular home at the business site because it made more sense to do that than it did to build a stick-built house on the location.  

Although not fully complete, Kwon and Combs hope to open their model home to the public 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 with a celebration including live music, food, and refreshments. Those wanting to stay for music should bring a lawn chair.

A retirement housing development is also being planned by Kwon and Combs on the 9-hole golf course and will be called Deer Valley Retirement Village. However, Kwon emphasized that the plans for this retirement development are far from complete and the feasibility of this project will hinge on the success of Terre du Lac Homes LLC.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

