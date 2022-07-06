Kwon named new president of Terre du Lac Inc.

Suzi Kwon, the daughter of one of Terre Du Lac's earliest developers, was named the new president of Terre du Lac Inc. on May 16.

The company is a developer of the lake community located 60 miles south of St. Louis and encompassing 5,200 acres, 16 lakes, two golf courses, numerous parks, a 3.2 mile biking trail and more than 1,300 homes.

In a recent press release, Kwon said she feels Terre Du Lac is one of the best-kept secrets in Southeast Missouri. "Once you visit Terre du Lac, you will never want to leave," she said. “'Terre du Lac, Where Every Day's a Weekend.'”

The release indicated more than 3,200 lots are for sale. Kwon’s father, Jim Kwon, was a 42-year developer of Terre du Lac Inc. She said her father was one of the smartest, most honorable businessmen she ever knew and she hopes to walk in her father's footsteps.

Kwon spent 25 years working as an electrical engineer in manufacturing computer automation, MIS management and integrated circuit field sales and management consulting in Silicon Valley. She spent two years as vice president of Terre du Lac Inc. before the company was sold to Cary Combs. She said she has always had a love of real estate development and building.

Kwon said she plans to continue developing Terre Du Lac, including creating a continuing-care retirement community on the nine-hole Valley golf course. Kwon intends to break ground on the first independent living villa and model in August, and also intends to to build a senior living facility in 2023 for assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care.

Within three or four years, she hopes to build a hospice house in the same retirement community. She plans to call the development Deer Valley, since her father loved the deer in Terre Du Lac and used to feed them daily. She has been in initial discussions for a small house sub-community within Terre Du Lac, down near the Big River which borders the southeast end of the lake community.

In October 2023, Terre du Lac Inc. hopes to sponsor a bow and arrow turkey hunt on the 741 acres owned by her family. Although she, too, love the deer roaming in TDL, she said she feels the herd needs to be culled "for the future health of these majestic animals."

Terre du Lac Homes LLC, the builder for Terre du Lac Inc., builds custom and modular homes solely within Terre du Lac. Terre du Lac Homes LLC's services also include kitchen and bath remodeling, flooring, and decks, and is also a full-service real estate office.