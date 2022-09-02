Labor is the reason for the season

For many residents of the Parkland, Labor Day translates to a longer weekend, travel, barbecues with friends, and rest and relaxation to mark the unofficial end of summer.

But the American events that gave rise to the holiday were often violent, grossly unfair and dangerous: child labor, unsafe work practices and environments, grueling work weeks of 70 hours or more and zero benefits.

According to the History Channel website, guilds were not uncommon in colonial America — they were trade organizations largely focused on the craft with which they were concerned, rarely lobbying for more benefits or better working conditions.

The later rise of the Industrial Revolution contributed to the development of the modern union movement. Mining disasters, sweatshop fires, children dying by factory machinery, and riots in the streets between labor and business — the latter often aided by government — stain the fabric of America’s history, something acknowledged by local Carpenters Union Communications Director Phil Davidson of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council.

“Labor Day is a big deal, we take it very seriously,” he said. “Our founder, the founder of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Peter McGuire, he is credited as being one of the founders of Labor Day, which is a source of pride for the carpenters union.

“From the beginning, we’ve been directly tied to Labor Day and the origins of the labor movement and workers’ rights in this country, standing up for workers and making sure that we're right there with the fight for the eight-hour workday and all the other benefits a lot of us now take for granted. Rights and benefits people had to fight for.”

Davidson said that’s why his union is dedicated to participating in events throughout the Midwest — events like the Desloge Labor Day Picnic — to remember the prior workers who fought and sometimes died for better negotiation power leading to better pay and better, safer working conditions.

He said even though the country is politically divided, unions often unite Americans.

“We support prevailing wage, project labor agreements, and policies that allow us to collectively bargain for members to make sure they have the best wages, the best benefits, the best retirement that is available to them in the construction industry as a whole,” he said. “…It really just comes down to carpenter economics and, you know, voting with our paychecks.”

Davidson pointed to a Gallup poll that showed unions have the highest public approval rating they’ve experienced since 1965.

“I think the pandemic is probably one of the strongest motivating factors behind that increase in popularity. We saw, across the country, people left their jobs because they felt like they weren't getting the pay, benefits, and health care they feel they deserve. And that's what we're all about,” Davidson said.

“I think that's why you're seeing more and more people looking to join, especially with higher-profile victories with Amazon and Starbucks, they're realizing they deserve more and they're not going to work their tails off only to get mistreated.”