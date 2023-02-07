Driving through Bismarck, one of the first businesses residents and visitors see is the Lady Queene. It has recently been announced the longtime restaurant is now under new ownership.

The restaurant has been a staple in the community for many years. Having served breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the years, there were times in the business' history where there was also a motel and car wash. A multitude of events have been held at the restaurant including flea markets, rummage sales, cruising events, hayrides, and more.

Husband and wife Chad and Tara Grounds grew up in Bismarck and, like many other residents, have fond memories of the Lady Queene from their childhoods. The couple bought the restaurant with the goal of bringing it back to life, giving citizens a place to go in the evenings, especially after ball games, to grab the restaurant’s locally-famous burgers and ice cream.

“Lady Queene has always had a special place in my heart,” said Tara.

According to Tara, Chad had always talked about purchasing the business but she was not on board with the idea at first. Then, Tara said, she thought about her father, Ed Hartley, who had taken her to breakfast at the 1960s drive-in eatery many mornings when she was a child. She agreed they should buy the Lady Queene.

The couple said they were inspired by others' efforts to improve Bismarck, and they wanted to join the efforts to make the city a better place.

When the Grounds shared their news on the Lady Queene Facebook page, the post garnered dozens of comments congratulating the couple on their acquisition.

While the majority of the comments included congratulations and wishing the couple the best of luck, there were a few who reminisced about older times. A few commenters talked about their experiences when they worked at the business, including memories of the wage being 75 cents an hour in the 1960s. Another comment suggested the return of breakfast.

The business is closed while the building undergoes extensive renovation. The interior remodel is proceeding, and the exterior updates are planned as the weather allows.