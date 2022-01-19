LafargeHolcim announces transition of Ste. Gen cement plant

In support of worldwide commitments to advance the use of low-carbon building materials, LafargeHolcim in the U.S. has announced that its cement plants in Ste. Genevieve and Alpena, Michigan, have transitioned to OneCem® Portland limestone cement (PLC) production.

The facilities’ transition to OneCem® PLC — a lower carbon dioxide-intensive product — follows the successful transition of the company’s cement plant in Midlothian, Texas, last year. Portland limestone cement is a blended cement with a higher limestone content, which results in a product that works the same, measures the same, and performs the same, but with a reduction in carbon footprint of 10% on average, according to Portland Cement Association's website.

“As demands on the industry to reduce its carbon footprint intensify, we find ourselves with an unparalleled opportunity to build a more sustainable future,” said Patrick Cleary, senior vice president of sales, LafargeHolcim US Cement. “The materials used in building need to have the lowest embodied carbon possible without sacrificing performance—and this is where our low-carbon OneCem can make an immediate impact in helping customers achieve their sustainable construction goals.”

A high-performance blended cement, OneCem has been rigorously tested and proven to serve as an effective alternative for ordinary Portland cement.

The engineered material is manufactured with 10% finely ground high-quality limestone, resulting in a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of Portland cement. The performance of OneCem allows it to be used in virtually any cement-based application from residential construction to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Holcim Ste. Genevieve plant in Missouri — the largest cement-producing facility in North America and one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally efficient cement plants in the world — operates the largest single-kiln line in the Americas with a capacity to produce 4.5 million metric tons of cement annually for markets throughout the Mississippi River Basin.

The Lafarge Alpena plant in Michigan — one of the longest-operating cement-production facilities in North America — has the capacity to produce 2.4 metric million tons of cement annually for markets throughout the Great Lakes, the US Upper Midwest and Ontario, Canada.

“LafargeHolcim is fully engaged in making carbon reduction an urgent priority and 100 percent dedicated to leading the market transformation needed for climate stability,” said Michael Nixon, vice president, Manufacturing North at LafargeHolcim US Cement. “To achieve net-zero commitments by midcentury, we must start now in accelerating the adoption of low-carbon building solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

By converting their operations to the low-carbon OneCem product, the Ste. Genevieve and Alpena cement plants will collectively reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 300,000 metric tons each year, which is equivalent to taking over 70,000 cars off our nation’s roadways for an entire year. In 2021, LafargeHolcim sold more than 2 million tons of OneCem, resulting in a carbon dioxide reduction of 100,000 metric tons.

