Joshua Gilmore, CEO for Iron County Medical Center, announced Family Nurse Practioner Angelica Lappe will be rejoining Iron County Medical Center’s Family Care Clinic on Monday.
“We are very excited to welcome Angelica back to our Family Care Clinic team,” stated Gilmore. “She provides a great blend of top-notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing exceptional care to her patients. Her past experience serving patients throughout our community demonstrates her dedication, commitment and passion for rural health.”
After graduating from Central High School in Park Hills, Lappe earned her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification at Mineral Area College (MAC). She went on to attain her Associate Degree in Nursing at MAC, her Bachelor of Science Degree through Central Methodist University, MAC campus, in 2007, and her Masters of Science in Nursing through St. Louis University of Missouri in 2010. Since receiving her Masters, Angelica has practiced at Midwest Health Group Convenient Care, Iron County Medical Center Family Care Clinic and Washington County Memorial Hospital.
“Angelica will begin seeing patients here on June 4, and we are already receiving calls from patients who wish to schedule an appointment with her,” said Practice Manager Amber Keller at ICMC’s Family Care Clinic. “Whether you are one of her existing patients who are following her as she transitions to our rural health clinic or you want to start seeing Angelica as your primary care provider, we encourage you to call us as soon as possible at (573) 546-0184 so we can get your appointment scheduled.”
Iron County Medical Center is comprised of a Critical Access Hospital with a 24/7 Emergency Room, a Rural Health Clinic and a Specialty Clinic. The Family Care Clinic has a physician and two Family Nurse Practitioners and a Podiatrist three Thursday mornings per month. Located inside the hospital building, the Specialty Clinic has seven specialists holding weekly or monthly clinics, including Cardiology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Nephrology, Otolaryngology (ENT), Pain Management, and Rheumatology. In addition, there is a Podiatrist available at the Family Care Clinic three times per month. Ancillary services include Laboratory, Radiology, Respiratory Therapy, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, a sleep study program and a swing bed program. Visit our Web site at www.icmedcenter.org to learn more.
Conveniently located at Highway 21 in Pilot Knob, Iron County Medical Center has been providing medical services since 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.