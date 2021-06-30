Large-scale facility almost complete

Missouri Cobalt LLC announced Wednesday it is in the final construction stage of a new hydrometallurgical facility that will let the company start producing large-scale quantities of battery-grade cobalt and nickel.
The company intends to become the leading North American supplier of battery-grade cobalt and nickel, and the only company to process in the U.S.
Missouri Cobalt management said the new facility will quadruple current run-rate production volumes.
Missouri Cobalt operates the Madison Mine in Missouri, which holds an estimated 72 million pounds of recoverable cobalt, likely making it the largest such reserve in North America. The site also contains an estimated 105 million pounds of nickel and 103 million pounds of copper.
As the only vertically integrated cobalt producer in North America, the company says it is committed to reliable, on-time delivery of clean, ethical, and domestically produced cobalt that will support the advancement of America's energy resources. The company was formed in 2018 in response to momentum in the high-performance battery market, driven by electric vehicle makers. These high-performance batteries require significant cobalt resources.
Company officials say it is strategically positioned to supply clean, domestic and ethically-sourced battery metals required to meet the unprecedented demand for electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries. Beginning last year, the company has been producing high-grade cobalt using its pilot hydrometallurgical facility in Earth City. It has been producing a cobalt-nickel-copper concentrate at its Fredericktown facility since 2019.
Having completed an extensive drilling program that confirmed significant geological upside and expanded exploration potential, the company has enlisted international and local experts to develop its underground mine. Existing tailings and underground deposits are expected to yield total run-rate production of at least 5 million pounds per annum of cobalt, 6 million pounds per annum of nickel and 22 million pounds per annum of copper by 2023.
"The successful commissioning and operation of our onsite concentrator and hydrometallurgical pilot plant provided the start-to-finish proof of concept required to advance the next phases of our strategic plan," said Stacy W. Hastie, CEO of Missouri Cobalt. "Our short-term focus now is on scaling our proprietary, environmentally-friendly processing technology to produce battery-grade cobalt, nickel, and copper at an industrial scale in order to position ourselves as the leading battery minerals producer in North America."
Missouri Cobalt intends to leverage its hydrometallurgical technology and is projecting near-term topline growth by capitalizing on the upside of its own resource base, as well as scaling production volumes by expanding into battery recycling and processing third-party material beyond the expected 2023 run-rate.
"In order to truly maximize the environmental and societal benefits of green energy, the world's leading battery manufacturers will continue to turn to reliable, traceable, and ethically-sourced cobalt. As the only vertically integrated cobalt producer in North America, Missouri Cobalt is positioned to play a crucial role in the advancement of the battery revolution over the coming years," said Willy R. Strothotte, former chairman and CEO of Glencore and current member of Missouri Cobalt's board of directors.