Large-scale facility almost complete

Having completed an extensive drilling program that confirmed significant geological upside and expanded exploration potential, the company has enlisted international and local experts to develop its underground mine. Existing tailings and underground deposits are expected to yield total run-rate production of at least 5 million pounds per annum of cobalt, 6 million pounds per annum of nickel and 22 million pounds per annum of copper by 2023.

"The successful commissioning and operation of our onsite concentrator and hydrometallurgical pilot plant provided the start-to-finish proof of concept required to advance the next phases of our strategic plan," said Stacy W. Hastie, CEO of Missouri Cobalt. "Our short-term focus now is on scaling our proprietary, environmentally-friendly processing technology to produce battery-grade cobalt, nickel, and copper at an industrial scale in order to position ourselves as the leading battery minerals producer in North America."

Missouri Cobalt intends to leverage its hydrometallurgical technology and is projecting near-term topline growth by capitalizing on the upside of its own resource base, as well as scaling production volumes by expanding into battery recycling and processing third-party material beyond the expected 2023 run-rate.