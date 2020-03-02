Lashley recognized for Star Service
Parkland Health Center recently announced that Dan Lashley, lead public safety officer, was selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for February 2020. Lashley works in the Public Safety Department and has worked at Parkland Health Center for six years.

Lashley’s nomination read in part, “He always greets everyone with a smile and a high-five. We always love seeing his face when he comes into work. Everyone can tell that he cares about his career and all the patients he meets because he is always willing to go the extra step. Being in public safety can be a trying job at times, but he makes the best of it. The way he interacts with patients is amazing!”

When asked what he likes about his job, Lashley replied, “I like to help people.” He explained that in his position he has the opportunity to help many people, including patients, visitors and staff, and he thoroughly enjoys that aspect of his job.

When asked how he felt when hearing that he was selected for the Star Service award, Lashley said humbly, “I was a little embarrassed; a little surprised.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

