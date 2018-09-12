Steve Layton has been selected as the Parkland Health Center ICARE Star Service Employee for August 2018.
Layton is a lab assistant and has worked at Parkland Health Center for six years.
Excerpts from Layton nomination read, “He has a strong sense of commitment and accepts responsibility while working closely with his co-workers. He has a positive attitude and is responsible for a multitude of tasks including customer service to floor and ER nurses. He is committed to excellence in all aspects including attendance, quality of his work and work ethics.”
ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.
