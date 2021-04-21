Leadbelt Powersports honored

Leadbelt Powersports has been awarded the Council of Excellence Award for superior financial services in 2020; one of only 108 dealerships so honored, and the fifth consecutive year for Leadbelt Powersports to receive the award.

“Our customers and our exceptional finance team deserve all the credit for this special recognition,” said Chris Williams, owner of Leadbelt Powersports. “Over the past 5 years our business has grown, especially since we moved from our old building to our new location; and we credit this to both our wonderful customers and an exceptional staff, working together to create a great customer experience.