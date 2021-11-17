Leading screen printing company opens in Bonne Terre

An international screen printing company headquartered in Bourbon is moving their latest operations into the former Monterey Mushrooms factory on Benham Street in Bonne Terre, with staffing estimated to reach 100 employees. It just started its first shift a few days ago and is adding more soon.

Paramount Apparel International Inc. (PAi), one of the leading screen printing companies in the U.S., has contracts with Nike, Vanity Fair and Vans among others, and employs about 500 workers at embroidery facilities, screen-printing operations and warehouses located in Bourbon, Sullivan, Ellington, Winona, and Farmington. The company is said to perform 40 to 60 million impressions each year.

Human Resources Director Kelly Long said the business has a solid history in screen printing, specifically headwear.

“We're an 85-year-old, fourth-generation Missouri company, family-owned,” he said. “We keep everything in Missouri.”

PAi has a division geared to Nike Team headwear, and one of PAi’s largest divisions, Imperial Headwear — which it purchased in 2012 and relocated to Winona from Aurora, Colorado — primarily serves as an industry leader for headwear in the golfing world.

Long said, during the past four months or so, Paramount has been operating a small embroidery operation in Farmington, and they were so pleased with the results, they decided to expand in this area.

“We’re in a growth stage right now. We've been very, very pleased with the reception we've had in Farmington,” he said. “That's what really prompted us to look at moving some capacity there for screen printing also, because of the employees and the quality we're getting out of the area.”

Long said operations have already begun.

“They've done a remarkable amount of work in a very short time and they actually have production going on in the factory right now. They started Monday,” he said. “It was an amazingly quick turnaround.”

Brandon Lorenz is vice president of operations for PAi, and said this area is familiar to him since he worked for a number of years at SRG Global in Farmington. In fact, he said, a number of people he’s worked with previously now work at the Bonne Terre factory.

"The cool thing about this is, everybody's been super enthusiastic about coming in and they've gotten a chance to learn their jobs,” he said. “Day one, everybody was kind of checking out the new facility because they've been working in Bourbon the whole time.

“And it's nice for me to come back to this area as an employer, too, because honestly, a lot of these people worked for me when I was at SRG Global. It's a great labor area, there’s a lot of good people in this area. Yeah, that was one of the reasons I selfishly wanted to come here.”

There are still remnants of the Monterey Mushrooms canning operations, which shut down in Spring 2019 after about 40 years. There’s a huge storage tank for vinegar, a few forms on the walls here and there, old carpeting. But PAi has been taking down walls, painting, adding amenities and making the old building their own at 2 Hazel Street and Benham Street.

“The team has done a lot of work,” Lorenz said. “We took possession of this building just five weeks ago. And it was not in fantastic shape, it had been dormant for a while.”

Lorenz pointed out four screen printing presses, two in each room, and said they plan to add a fifth.

“We started our first shift of operation this week. Monday was actually our first day we ran production here,” he said. “One of the cool things was, we set up a couple of our vans, we were actually bussing people to our Bourbon headquarters and training. So the team that's been working on this equipment was learning the equipment the last five weeks before we actually transferred here and started running production.”

About 35 people are currently working this week on one shift. Lorenz said they plan to add a second shift in the next two weeks.

Paramount Apparel International Inc. started as Paramount Cap Manufacturing Co. in 1929 in St. Louis, but moved its operations to Bourbon in 1936. In 1990, it was reorganized as Paramount Apparel International Inc. and is operated by members of the Rubenstein and Levinson families.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

