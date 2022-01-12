Ledbetter hired as PHC's foundation, community relations manager

The Parkland Health Center Foundation Board of Directors announced Holli Ledbetter recently joined the organization as the foundation and community relations manager.

“We are excited to have Holli leading our foundation,” said Debbie Peterson, chairwoman of Parkland Health Center Foundation. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our foundation board. Growing up in our community, she understands how important it is to have high quality health care in our county. She comes with energy, ideas, and a desire to help others.”

Ledbetter is native to the Parkland area. After graduating from Farmington High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in healthcare management and health promotion from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. She is a member of the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy and is working toward her certification as a fundraising executive. She brings with her extensive experience in foundation policy, objectives and initiatives, including fundraising, donor campaigns and special events.

"I have always had a passion for healthcare,” said Ledbetter. “Being able to share the good work Parkland Health Center is doing for the community where I live is something I'm very excited to be a part of. We have so much to look forward to as an organization, and I love seeing the positive impact we are having on the areas we serve."

In addition to her work with the Parkland Health Center Foundation, Holli will also oversee the community relations efforts of the hospital.

“Holli’s knowledge of our community enhances her ability to guide our relationships with other service organizations to collaboratively address our community’s needs,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “Holli will also be the link for our Bonne Terre and Farmington auxiliaries as they support our mission to care for the community. I am excited that Holli has chosen to be a part of our Parkland team.”

