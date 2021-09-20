Leftridge named employee of the month

While working to provide direct patient care, Leftridge found her passion for tending to her patients’ emotional and psychosocial needs arising during diagnosis and treatment. “I found myself wanting to ensure patients and families were not suffering from things like socioeconomic barriers that may be affecting their treatment outcomes and causing further distress,” she said. That focus led her to pursue a master’s degree in social work. While this took her a step back from direct patient care, it allowed her to be the primary advocate for her patients.

As an oncology social worker, Leftridge tries to help alleviate patients' and families' social, financial, and psychological hardships related to cancer diagnosis and treatments. She gives them support and helps them with coping skills needed to manage illness, fully understand their diagnosis, and provide them with resources available for cancer care and treatment. “Choosing social work and continuing to use those skills in the field of medicine has been the most fulfilling role that I have served in my career,” she said. “I enjoy being an advocate for patients and their families and knowing that what I do daily makes a difference in the lives of others who may be facing difficult times in illness, trauma or unexpected diagnosis. I also enjoy working for an organization who provides a cohesive work environment that allows for optimal patient focus and care.”