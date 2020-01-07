A problem with property titles is causing some headaches for the city of Farmington and further development of its industrial park.
In the 1980s the city bought several parcels of property from the state hospital to develop and attract industry to the area. Over the years, several sales went about successfully. However, a new ruling by a state official has stopped any further sales until legislative changes can be approved.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers outlined the problem brought about due to a legal interpretation made by the Missouri Office of Administration. The deeds to the properties contained reversion clauses stating that if the city did not use them for municipal, commercial or industrial purposes, the properties would return to the state.
“There had been a couple of occasions where we had to have the courts clarify whether a particular use did in fact meet the definition of an industry,” he said. “The problem originates when the buyer is getting ready to complete the transaction. The title insurance underwritten by the title insurance company, they may take exception to the reversion clause, because they don’t think it meets that particular circumstance.
“The correction for us in the past has been to file a motion for judgment in the local courts. A … judgment is provided to the title insurance company that satisfies the reversion clause. We were going through that process about a year and a half ago. The state interceded on that judgment, and in this case took the position that the city wasn’t authorized to sell the property at all.
"That causes a number of problems, because many of those properties had been sold without objection from the state or the title insurance company. No one had ever raised this question until now. The only way to properly fix it is to have legislation go through to have the state quit-claim all those reversion interests, so that this problem just goes away in the future.”
An attorney in the Office of Administration read the original legislation regarding the properties and determined that the city is the only entity authorized to use them. The deeds are worded differently and clearly left room for the possibility of future sale.
State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, explained that legislation to solve the problem was discussed during the 2019 legislative session, but fell short of being passed.
“What happened last session, I attached it to a bill in the Corrections Committee,” he said. “Dealing with state property is done through the Corrections Committee. We got it through the House, it just got caught in the wash, and didn’t get through the Senate."
Henderson has made the issue a priority this year and is spearheading a bill for the 2020 legislative session in Jefferson City that will address the problem on a permanent basis
“I’ve already set it up, it will be one of the first bills referred, the speaker has guaranteed me that,” he said. “It will again go through the Corrections Committee, we will take it to the house floor. The floor leader has assured me we can get it there. We are going to try to fast-track it this year, because no one thinks that anybody is doing anything they are not supposed to.
"Simply, someone put the wrong language in the agreement Farmington made over 20 years ago. They put reversion language, which wasn’t intended to be in there, but the lawyers say you can’t just say it wasn’t intended. It’s legalese, so we have to go through the steps to help Farmington with this, and we’re going to get it done.”
Henderson, Rep. Dale Wright and Sen. Gary Romine all met with the Office of Administration to resolve the matter.
Wright, R-Farmington, explained the change in tactics this coming year to try and get the issue resolved.
“Whenever they had the veto session, they entertained looking at other bills,” he said. “I filed this bill to get the governor to OK it, but they refused to bring it forth. I worked with the Office of Administration and brought Mike [Henderson] into it, but they refused to budge. Gary Romine has been on it too. He spoke to the governor during the veto session to try and get them to consider it.
“I asked Mike to file the bill. I will co-sponsor it, he and I will speak on behalf of the bill. Our plan is to declare it an emergency bill, meaning that there are jobs at risk and jobs that could be gained.”
Romine also worked on the issue during the last session and is ready to push the issue through the Senate when the House approves the measure.
“The frustrating thing on it, it’s left to interpretation of a couple of attorneys,” he said. “We haven’t had a problem with this until this one issue popped up, and similar transactions had taken place in the past. At least in our conversations that we’ve had with the governor’s office, and with the Office of Administration, is they’ve allowed this to be fixed by the legislative process. It’s clarification language, if you will, more than anything else. I would say because of Dale [Wright], Mike [Henderson] and myself, as a team we’ve been able to have conversations to bring this thing to a place where it could be fixed by legislation rather than going through a lawsuit.
“[We] will take Mike’s [bill], he’s got it pre-filed, it should get on the fast-track on the House side, and then we can get it through the Senate side.”
