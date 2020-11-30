Local assisted living community receives award

Ashbrook, assisted living by Americare, received an award for resident services during the company’s recent virtual awards ceremony. Ashbrook was selected from Americare’s 86 assisted living communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of resident services.

According to Laurie Diekemper, administrator of Ashbrook, the award belongs to the entire team at the community.

“We’re so proud to be recognized in this way,” states Diekemper. "Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot.”

The community was evaluated using state survey results, resident/family survey results and other quality indicators. Awards are given annually each spring and reflect a community’s performance during the prior 12 months.

Located at 500 Ashbrook Dr., Farmington, Ashbrook is a 52-bed assisted living community licensed by the State of Missouri.

