Local assisted living community receives award

Parkwood Meadows, assisted living by Americare, recently received during a surprise ceremony an award for community services.

Members of Americare’s leadership were on hand to present the award and celebrate with the team. Parkwood Meadows was selected from Americare’s 86 assisted living communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of community services. The recognition is one of four philosophy awards which reflect the four priorities of the company: service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community, and fiscal responsibility.

According to Katrina Waldorf, administrator of Parkwood Meadows, the award belongs to the entire team at the community.

“We’re so proud to be recognized in this way,” states Waldorf. "Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot.”

The community was evaluated using specific criteria including state survey results, resident/family survey results and other quality indicators. Awards are given each summer and reflect a community’s performance during the prior 12 months.

“The company considers a nomination in any one category quite an achievement,” said Americare President Clay Crosson. “The community that actually wins the award is simply the best of the best and truly reflects quality that has made Americare a trusted name in eldercare services.”

Located at 805 Parkwood Dr., Ste. Genevieve, Parkwood Meadows offers assisted living and memory care assisted living licensed by the State of Missouri. They can be reached at 573-883-3383.

