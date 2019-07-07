A local pair of craftsmen have a worldwide business creating reproductions of vintage tableware and jewelry.
The husband and wife team, Thomas and Patricia Hooper, own ASL Pewter in downtown Ste. Genevieve. For about 25 years they have been creating decorative, functional and historical pieces to fit about anyone’s taste.
Thomas explained that they never know what someone will walk in and want made. The phone will ring, a fax or email will show up from anyone from anywhere in the world.
“When we are doing design work with people, we will have somebody send us a picture of something, and ask if we can make one of these,” he said. “I need the size. We will do that if it fits what we can do. We make one and send it to them and see if they like it.
"A number of years ago we did some beakers for the U.S. Supreme Court. They sent us a picture. They were getting them from a company that was no longer in business. They gave us the sizes. We did as much as we could to make it exactly that, we sent them one, they said ‘that’s great, we need 12 of them.'”
They have done custom work for George Mason’s home and Colonial Williamsburg. They made inkwells for the distiller’s office in Mount Vernon.
The Hoopers have also made pieces for different movie producing sets and stage productions, including Disney, United Artists, Universal Studios and others.
Patricia explained that making authentic replica pewter items requires a knowledge of the era or timeframe of when an item originally existed and the attributes of the item at the time. They have served as historical advisers in such cases to preserve period authenticity.
“We did all the pewter for the John Adams miniseries that was on HBO in 2008,” she said. “They had purchased some of our pieces from catalogs that we supply to. Everything they had gotten was our dark finish, which we call our museum finish. I told them that you got the wrong finish. They said they wanted it to look old. I said no, you want it to look brand new in 1770.
“It is a newly made piece at that time. John Adams was a well-to-do attorney in Boston at that time, he was going to have in his home the latest things made.”
Patricia continued, “Two things about the Adams miniseries. We are in the credits because we acted as advisors on our pewter, for what was historically accurate for what they were doing. The other thing is that the director of the miniseries is a very famous guy in Hollywood. His name is Tom Hooper.”
Thomas explained that there were several things that HBO saw and wanted for their production. They wanted a sauce spoon that he had to explain to them they couldn’t have because it was an 1880s spoon, not 1780s.
When ASL Pewter does work for media firms they are usually dealing with the props people rather than the people doing the production. The property departments will then reuse some of these items in other productions as random decoration. As a result, the Hooper’s occasionally see their creations show up in other movies and television shows.
“We’ve had things in movies that are more fantasy type things, and there’s no rules at all,” Thomas said.
Patricia added, saying, “We’ve seen pieces show up in "TURN," "Sleepy Hollow" and "Charmed." One of our goblets turned up in "Law and Order" in a psychologist’s office on a bookshelf.”
According to the Hoopers, with a catalog on their internet site that can be seen worldwide, and the willingness of ASL to do custom pieces, orders come from unusual places in unusual circumstances.
“The Sydney Opera House property master contacted us needing some barware for some scenes,” Thomas said. “Some trays, etc. We’ve shipped stuff to England, the Czech Republic, we had some 17th century reenactors that we shipped stuff to in Australia.”
Patricia noted an unusual case in Britain involving the pewter tradesmen in that country.
“There was a guy that was American, but he was the secretary for the London Pewter Collectors Guild,” she said. “At a London auction he bought a spoon mold and none of the pewterers in England could figure out how to cast it. He brought it home and we cast two dozen of them for him and he took them back to England to distribute. I said ‘the colonies can do this but you can’t, so there!’”
Beginning the first of May, Patricia starts on making Christmas ornaments, a very popular product for ASL. The business creates about 80 different types of ornaments. They have created ornaments for the White House Christmas Tree in 2002, and for the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in 2001 and 2002.
Although the wares on display at ASL are not antiques but reproductions of period pieces, antiques are visible in parts of the shop that are not immediately obvious to visitors. Patricia explained that many of the molds that they use are vintage pieces.
“We have well over 200 molds that predate 1840 that we use regularly,” she said. “Two of our oldest are spoon molds that were made in about 1650. One of our favorites is a crucifix mold that was made in France around 1750. The majority of them are between 1780 and 1820 or so.
"They’re for everything from spoons and forks to platters, inkwells, candlesticks. We have a mug mold that we are very fortunate to have that was made in a Philadelphia bronze foundry about 1760. We know of one other in existence that is in a museum.”
A popular item that sells well at fairs where the Hoopers participate are hand struck die coins that are similar to the challenge coins that have become popular recently.
“We had some dies made, we put those dies in a die holder and thump it with a hammer to create the coin,” Thomas said. “Sometimes we do those as fundraisers for different organizations. We did some for Scottish Days [in Ste. Genevieve] last year, we also did some for Caledonia Scottish Days.”
Patricia explained that religious organizations are always looking for pieces to use in their services, whether it be for historical authenticity or religious symbols.
“We did crosses on the Kansas Altar at the National Cathedral, in the chapel that the Daughters of the American Revolution is responsible for, for now it’s Kansas’ turn,” she said.
“One of our favorites was a call we got from the Paulist Center in Boston, which is a collection of churches. Paul Revere is buried in the graveyard of one of them. They were looking for communion ware for their entire campus. They wanted American-made pewter because of the Paul Revere connection. They couldn’t find anybody in New England to do it."
Thomas added, “There’s several large pewter companies in New England, but ‘this is what we make, take it or leave it.’”
Patricia continued, saying, “They bought standard stuff from us, because we were willing to work with them.”
The jewelry that they make, mostly necklaces and earrings, have designs that rely heavily on Hoopers' Scottish ancestry.
“This is all pewter and natural gemstones,” Patricia said. “These are our interpretations of original Celtic designs. All of the designs are ours, we start with our sketches, send them to Jill Kenik at Acropolis Studios, she renders them into something she can work with, sends us proofs, and then 3D routes them.”
Thomas explained that Kenik routes them in pewter, and provides them a master that’s exactly what they will be producing. They then make a mold that’s an exact copy of that. That mold then will then be used to produce many pieces.
Patricia explained the design of one of her necklaces, saying, “The Celtic Knotwork Cats is actually based on a traditional piece that is the Celtic Knotwork Lovers. It’s a man and a woman done in knotwork, and their holding a bowl and their all entwined, especially the bottoms. Out of the bowl is coming steam or smoke that’s either a food source or a warming beverage or fire, and they're sharing it. We did it as cats.
Thomas added, “Their tails are wrapped around a gemstone.”
Patricia explained that the variation showcased that if someone wanted them to do an angel, a fairy or a goddess figure, that it could be done.
Thomas explained that ASL will not do some types of items like finger rings due to the composition of pewter.
“Pewter is soft,” he said. “If you grip something real tight, it will bend it, you will end up having to cut it off your hand, and nobody likes that.”
Patricia added, “People want things like towel holders, and pewter will just not hold up to that.”
ASL will conduct tours and give demonstrations for groups wanting to learn about their products and how they are made.
“We’ve done a lot of homeschool, scouts, garden clubs, whatever,” Patricia said. “We always ask them, do want us to do American history, pewter history, business or art, the art of business, or the business of art. or just the making of this product in this town. We can fit our talk to any of those elements of what we do.”
ASL Pewter has been featured in many periodicals including Early American Life, Southern Living, Midwest Living, and Missouri Life Magazines. The Hoopers have been in traditional arts shows in more than 20 states.
Thomas stressed that they are always on hunt for new products that they can produce with pewter.
“Like typical artists, we are always looking for the next new thing that we can make,” he said. “We will see a piece of porcelain, or some kind of homeware, and we do something like that. Sometimes it won’t work out, and sometimes it turns out to be something people will enjoy over the years.”
ASL Pewter is located at 183 S. Third in Ste. Genevieve. Contact at 573-883-2095 or at www.aslpewter.com
