Local Culligan receives national recognition

Recently, the Culligan of Leadington store received national recognition from the Culligan Water Company, placing in the top 15 stores. The Emmett J. Culligan Award of Excellence was presented to the Leadington branch for being in the Top 15 in North America during 2021 for achieving extraordinary results while demonstrating the company’s core values.

General Manager Jason Eden said he is proud of how well the team placed.

“We actually placed number seven in the nation overall out of 600-plus dealerships, so that’s not bad for here in little Leadington,” he said.

Kristie Jones, a member of the sales staff for the Leadington branch, is just as proud of the team, especially with how the team had been working.

“We work on a skeleton crew most of the time, or have been," she said.

The local Culligan has roots in the water business for over 75 years, previously under the names of Braswell Quality Water System until 1996 when Schafer Water Centers purchased Braswell, and moved the company from Park Hills to Leadington in 1998. In 2010, all Schafer Water Centers were purchased by Culligan, and Culligan of Leadington has been serving the Parkland ever since.

