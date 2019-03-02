Try 3 months for $3

Kenneth Schmidt, of Bonne Terre, was reappointed by Gov. Michael Parson to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Schmidt is currently the owner/president of GWS Contractors, a commercial plumbing, mechanical, and site work corporation based in Bonne Terre. He took over as president in 1998 after serving in other roles with the company since 1991.

Schmidt is also the owner/president of Jer-Cor Constructors in Bonne Terre. His previous career experience included 14 years as foreman for a plumbing company in St. Louis.

