Local senior living community honored

Ashbrook, assisted living by Americare, was elevated to the Gold Level of the company’s Honor Club for 2020 at Americare’s recent virtual awards ceremony.

Communities with Honor Club distinction meet very narrow award criteria in each of the four philosophy areas: resident service, employee service, community service and fiscal responsibility. These communities are seen as the company’s “best of the best,” according to an Americare spokesperson.

The administrator and director of nursing from Honor Club communities participate on a corporate advisory committee that researches new technologies and quality improvement initiatives. Honor Club membership runs March to March each year. Only 15% of Americare’s communities are Honor Club members.

“Our Honor Club achievement is the result of a team effort,” said Ashbrook Administrator Laurie Diekemper. “It belongs to the entire staff. Each day, we work hard to deliver person-centered care and to operate in a way that is true to Americare’s philosophy. We’re very proud to have been recognized for our efforts."

Ashbrook is located at 500 Ashbrook, Farmington, and is licensed by the State of Missouri.

