As the Digital Age progresses, users take for granted such things as fast connections, instant information and speedy commerce within a few keyboard strokes.
But one Bonne Terre woman’s recognition by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) puts into perspective the elbow grease needed to expand 5G infrastructure across the land.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr recently recognized Bonne Terre resident Shama Arshad Ray, who co-owns and operates Above All Tower Climbing LLC in Bonne Terre with her husband of 10 years, Jack "J.D." Ray.
In a YouTube video released July 16 by the FCC, Carr can be heard saying that building out and upgrading America’s networks can add half a trillion dollars to the U.S., and the effort has been supplying thousands of jobs to Americans.
“I’ve had the chance to spend time with a lot of tower climbers and workers in the tower industry,” he said, turning to Shama. “We wanted to recognize you as the first recipient of our 5G Ready Hard Hat to thank you for the work you’re doing to bring connectivity to communities round the country.”
The White House is taking the 5G initiative very seriously, and is supporting the tower-climbing and other technology-related professions very seriously, meeting with representatives from 5G groups.
Her husband had recently posed with a group of other 5G workers in the Oval Office of President Donald Trump, the photo making the cover of their tower-climbing trade magazine. Shama said she was honored to have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., herself for the privilege of meeting Carr, who added that tower-climbing offers “good-paying, solid middle-class jobs” and the industry is especially encouraging women to take advantage of its growing opportunities.
Shama has been at the forefront of women’s entry into tower climbing. She graduated from the Small Business Administration Emerging Leaders program in 2018. She is a member of the board of directors of the National Association for Tower Erectors, is the chairwoman of the NATE Workforce Development Group, and serves on the committee Women of NATE, which works to bring women to tower climbing specifically and the tech industry generally.
“I think women have to be approached differently when it comes to careers like tower climbing,” she said. “Over the years, we’ve gotten overlooked. We have to let junior high and high school girls know that this is a viable career.”
Commissioner Carr said inroads are being made into providing training, and cited Aiken Technical College in Graniteville, South Carolina, as a good example of community colleges embracing 5G worker training.
“The FCC would like to expand the program to more community colleges around the nation,” he said.
Shama agreed.
“A lot of people don’t realize, this is a legitimate career where you can travel, make a good salary, and you don’t have to start off with a lot of debt from getting a college degree,” she said.
Since Above All started in 2012, it’s grown pretty fast. The Rays have outgrown the in-town house that he bought 20 years ago, and they’ve had to turn down jobs because demand is so high.
“We’ve gotten to the point where we have a crew of five right now, but we hope to have 40 crews, eventually,” she said.
While the couple often travels the country, they do their best to find jobs close to their four kids: two daughters who are 22 and 12, and two sons who are 18 and 15. She said a couple of her kids have expressed interest in participating in the company or carrying it on in the future.
The company’s beginnings started inauspiciously enough.
About 15 years ago, the Rays were asked by Big River Assistant Fire Chief Allen Stegall to service a local 911 tower about 15 years ago. He contacted them in part because they were known to have firefighter training in high-angle rescue, ropes and repelling, having served on Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department (Fire Chief David Pratte performed their wedding ceremony), and on St. Louis County fire departments. In addition to firefighting, Shama was also a paramedic and CPR instructor.
“I’ve been in burning buildings, rescued people out of buildings, and I was ready when we were asked to climb that first tower,” she said.
Having completed that first challenge, they found themselves being called by other companies for so many tower climbing jobs, they decided to make part-time work of it.
“Little did I know this was going to become a long-term opportunity,” she said, indicating that the never-ending appearance of new radio towers, cell towers, and first-response towers that all but ensure they’ll have enough work ahead to keep their hard hats on.
“If you’ll notice, on the tower in our logo, it has a little cross on top,” she said. “I believe we do everything for God and family, so that’s at the heart of our core values: quality, integrity and dedication. Our faith is very important to us.”
In the video, Carr can be heard acknowledging the work of the Rays and all tower climbers who ultimately bring technology to homes and businesses.
“Again, a lot of people assume this infrastructure just gets put up and they have no idea how,” he said. “But it’s often tough work, it’s gritty work, and we really appreciate everything you’re doing."
