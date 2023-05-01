Raffi Krikorian, MD, a local physician with nearly 30 years of experience treating venous and cardiovascular conditions throughout Missouri and Illinois, promoted limb preservation during Limb Loss Awareness Month in April. Nearly 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, and more than 28 million are at risk of amputation surgery.

Krikorian is a member of a global Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) group which is dedicated to improving the quality of life of people experiencing limb loss. CLI is the advanced stage of peripheral artery disease (PAD), which results from buildup of plaque. This buildup of plaque narrows or blocks blood flow, reducing circulation of blood to the legs, feet, or hands. The group advocates for people and their families to look at all of their options before deciding on amputation.

“The key to limb preservation is early intervention with the patient, by assessing the limb and then developing a treatment plan to preserve it,” said Krikorian. “It can be devastating for the patient to deal with limb loss and to think about amputation. It is important to explore all options and seek a second opinion if necessary, before moving forward. Too many times in the past, I’ve seen amputations happen as a result of not taking steps sooner to help preserve the limb.”

Krikorian advocates for those suffering from CLI and encourages his patients and their loved ones to get a simple diagnostic test, called an angiogram, to determine the amount of blood flowing through veins and arteries and whether there are any blockages.

If blockages are found, Krikorian recommends a minimally invasive procedure called deep vein arterialization (DVA) as an alternative to amputation. DVA involves taking the patient’s own vein and turning it into an artery, thereby restoring blood flow to the limb and preventing limb loss.

“Saving someone’s leg or foot doubles that person’s chance of overall survival and makes a tremendous difference in their quality of life,” said Krikorian. “DVA is a solution that can preserve the limb and hopefully improve the patient’s overall health outcome as compared to an amputation.”

Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center has seven locations throughout Southwest Missouri and Illinois, including its flagship location at 3760 South Lindbergh Blvd, Suite 101 in St. Louis. With 25 years of experience in this field, Dr. Krikorian is one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the St. Louis region to also practice in vascular, venous, and lymphatic health. The private practice specializes in offering its patients cutting-edge solutions to their unique vein problems. For more information about Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, go to www.VirtueVein.com or call 314-849-0923.