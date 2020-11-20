Locals make different plans for this Black Friday

So what are retailers doing in response to the pandemic?

Many stores have shifted sales to online events. Some are still doing in-person sales, and many are doing both.

Stephanie Warden, of Desloge, goes Black Friday shopping with her husband Chris each year. Chris has been blogging their trips for about five years. He makes comical posts which have included videos and songs in the past.

As for Black Friday shopping this year, Warden said she wishes she could shop but she is quarantined until Saturday.

The past few months have been hectic for Warden. She is a school nurse and is in charge of COVID-related issues regarding the students. As a result, she has not had the time to invest in shopping this year like past years.

“I’ve not had the time to put forth effort with Black Friday deals this year because I’m too busy with all the COVID stuff at work,” she said, “and Black Friday is so weird this year.”

She said retailers have already started deals to spread them out to reduce crowds and increase online sales.

“I just feel like most of my shopping will be done online this year,” said Warden.