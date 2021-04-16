Looking for a job? Outdoor Hiring Event to be held Thursday at MAC

More than 40 local employers will be recruiting at the Outdoor Hiring Event on Thursday at Mineral Area College.

The event is being presented by MAC Career Services and the Missouri Job Center-Park Hills.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MAC Quad. Even though this is an outdoor event, masks are required on campus.

MAC Career Services Director Alison Sheets said all employers have openings and are actively hiring.

There is no registration fee for employers or job seekers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is such an important event for our community and especially for job seekers,” Sheet said. “It is an excellent opportunity to meet multiple employers and community resources in one convenient location.

"This face-to-face hiring event allows job seekers to network, find leads, and make a good impression on the company recruiter.”

If a job seeker needs assistance with their resume before the hiring event, Sheets said, they can contact MAC Career Services at 573-518-3848 or the jobs team at the Park Hills Job Center at 573-518-2639.