Looking for a job? Outdoor Hiring Event to be held Thursday at MAC

More than 40 local employers will be recruiting at the Outdoor Hiring Event on Thursday at Mineral Area College.
The event is being presented by MAC Career Services and the Missouri Job Center-Park Hills.
It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MAC Quad. Even though this is an outdoor event, masks are required on campus.
MAC Career Services Director Alison Sheets said all employers have openings and are actively hiring.
There is no registration fee for employers or job seekers.
"This is such an important event for our community and especially for job seekers,” Sheet said. “It is an excellent opportunity to meet multiple employers and community resources in one convenient location.
"This face-to-face hiring event allows job seekers to network, find leads, and make a good impression on the company recruiter.”
If a job seeker needs assistance with their resume before the hiring event, Sheets said, they can contact MAC Career Services at 573-518-3848 or the jobs team at the Park Hills Job Center at 573-518-2639.
“We are more than happy to help you prepare for Thursday's event,” she said. “I appreciate the Missouri Job Center for their continued event partnership and the job team's hard work."
The employers represent multiple industries: A1 Homecare; Angstrom Mfg., Inc.; Botkin Lumber; Cap America; Cobalt; Department of Corrections; Doe Run; East Missouri Action Agency; Effex at TG Missouri; Excel Temporary Services; Express Employment Professional; Faith Foundation Children's Home; First State Community Bank; Forte Solutions; Georgian Gardens; Gilster Mary Lee; Good Earth Tools; J-98 Radio; Jimmy Johns; Kindred at Home; Lee Mechanical; LIFE, Inc.; Carl R. Jones Excavating; MCII, Inc.; McDonald's; Metaltek; Midwest Containers; Mineral Area CPRC; NHC Desloge; North St. Francois County School District; Paramount Staffing; Preferred Employment Services; Premier Glass; Proffer Wholesale Produce; Purcell Tire and Rubber Co.; Scribe America; SEMO Behavioral Health; State of MO--Children's Division; Terry Populze Construction; TG Missouri; US Tool; Visiting Angels of Farmington/Cape Girardeau; WIS; Western Wire Products; and Wholesale Plumbing.
Several community resource organizations will also be available at the event: Department of Social Services; Vocational Rehab; SCSEP; Job Corp.; LIFE, Inc.; and East Missouri Action Agency.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.