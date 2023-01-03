Lou Lou’s Cakes offering decoration classes

Some sweet lessons are being offered as Lou Lou’s Cakes in Desloge is offering lessons on both cake and cookie decorating.

On Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, three different classes will be offered for interested people to try decorating cakes or cookies.

Jamie Launius, the owner of Lou Lou’s Cakes, said the classes have been something people have been asking about as Launius, with the former baker, offered classes a couple summers ago and were a hit. With people asking about possible classes, Launius made it a goal to offer classes for the community.

Cake decorating has two classes, one for kids and one for those 12 and older, and include a small cake to decorate and take home. The cookie class is for those 12 and older due to the patience needed, and include cookies to decorate and take home.

The kids’ cake decorating class is for ages 5 to 11, and cost $30 per child. The kids will receive a cake already stacked and barely iced. The kids will finish putting icing on the cake and will be able to decorate the cake with sprinkles and colored icing to decorate however.

The adult class is for those 12 or older, and costs $40 per person. This class will have to assemble the cake from the ground up, and Launius will teach the class different types of piping techniques.

The cookie class will focus on decorating sugar cookies, as Launius said there has been many requests for a class focused on decorating sugar cookies. The cookie class will be Valentine’s Day theme, and all people attending the cookie class will get a cookie scribe to keep.

A cookie scribe is a tool often used in decorating to pop air bubbles in icing or redistribute icing when working with royal icing.

Previous skill is not required for the classes, and Launius said these classes are great for people with no experience and just want something fun to do.

It is not required to attend both days as the two days will follow the same structure.

“We’re doing the exact same class with exactly the same structure the other day,” said Launius.

While the two Saturdays are the only dates announced, the goal is to have more through the year. Launius hopes to have some classes in the summertime while school is not in session, as well as around holidays like Christmas and Halloween.

Those interested can register for a class either by calling the shop at 573-327-9060 or stopping by at 108 North Lincoln Street. Registration is open now through Jan. 21, and payment is due when registering. The store will be closed for the first week of January, meaning no one will be able to register until after Jan. 10.