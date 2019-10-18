Mineral Area College has announced some new hires for the fall semester.
Michele Shore is the new director of Workforce Development at Mineral Area College.
Prior to this, she was a marketing consultant at St. Louis Marketing Consultants. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management, a Master of Science in Administration and a Master of Science in Marketing from Lindenwood University.
Shore is a board member at Fostering Futures and a member of the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals.
Talisha Brooks is the new BSN, RN and PN program instructor at Mineral Area College.
Prior to this, she was a MAC allied health clinical instructor and the assistant director of Health Services for Presbyterian Manor of Farmington.
She has an AGS from MAC with Honors, ADN from MAC with Honors, including Student of the Year for Leadership & Campus Service and a BSN from CMU with Honors. Brooks is currently pursuing a PhD in Nursing from the University of Missouri, which explains why her primary hobby is currently homework.
She resides in Park Hills and is the owner of Missouri Health Education & Training, LLC.
Brandy Behrle is the new assistant director at the Perryville Higher Education Center.
Prior to this, she was an assistant to the registrar at Mineral Area College. She has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration, both from Southeast Missouri State University.
Behrle lives in Perryville with her husband Brian, 7-month-old son Cooper and 7-year-old lab Jackson. She enjoys boating and spending time at the lake when possible.
Scottye Adkins, of Farmington, is the new Mineral Area Council on the Arts executive director and Mineral Area College theater coordinator. Prior to this, she was an administrative assistant to the Dean of Arts and Sciences at Mineral Area College.
She has a Bachelor of Music from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and Master of Music from Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi. Adkins is originally from Lesterville.
Korey Byers is the new biology instructor. Prior to this, Byers was an adjunct instructor and learning center tutor at MAC. He earned both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Natural Science from Southeast Missouri State University, as well as an Associate of Arts from MAC.
Byers is a member of MCCA, the Human Anatomy and Physiology Society and Missouri Stream Teams. He is from Irondale and enjoys collecting insects, hiking, playing video games and watching reality competition cooking shows.
