MAC, Lee Mechanical partner on welding apprenticeships

With the assistance of the Apprenticeship USA grant in 2017, Mineral Area College partnered with Lee Mechanical Contractors to develop a Registered Apprenticeship in Welding. Three and a half years later, they are now celebrating the first completed apprentice.

Martin Hierro is a true success story for himself and for Lee Mechanical Contractors.

According to Lee Mechanical Contractors HR Manager, Aaron Willard, “Martin’s hard work, dedication and attitude from the program has been exemplary. I’m glad he is the first person to complete the program because his journey with Lee Mechanical is truly a great story.”

Hierro's journey began by attending free community welding classes offered by Lee Mechanical Contractors. He continued with the classes until he was skilled enough to be offered a job at Lee, and subsequently selected to become a welding apprentice. Through the apprenticeship, he was able to build his skill set, earn industry credentials, and increase his wages.

Now Mineral Area College and Lee Mechanical Contractors are excited to expand on their partnership.