MAC on the cutting edge with hemp classes

“For a long time, I had to go by my goal is just to grow plants, any plants,” Voyles said. “You kind of had to stay in the shadows of really telling people what your goals were.

"And now I'm in that point where we really can't talk about it. I can explain the benefits and the science behind it and pull numbers and tell them, ‘hey, this is what we're doing with it. No, it doesn't get you high. Yes, it's completely legal.’ It's from the roots to the stock to the flower itself. It's just like maintaining greenhouses anywhere.”

She’s learning skills she can use right way in life and a growing job industry.

“The amount of skill that I have now being able to walk out of here knowing that I can take care of myself, as far as growing my own food,” Voyles said. “And I can also grow my own medicine or help other people. That that means a lot.”

According to Voyles, this program is going to create opportunities for people they’ve never had or considered before.