A public hearing was held Monday night at Mineral Area College’s (MAC) North College Center for the submission of an application for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for a new welding technology center.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour addressed the audience explaining the goal of the grant and future expansion plans of a new technology center.

“This is a program through Gov. Parson’s Workforce Development Initiatives, providing funding for workforce development training, as well as some NAP Credits (Neighborhood Assistance Programs),” he said. “These are credits where if you have $100,000 in NAP Credits you get $50,000 in tax credits.

“What we are looking at is a welding facility, the CDBG grant is $400,000 in addition to $100,000 in NAP Credits and $75,000 from MAC. This is the fund that will go to develop the facility for welding, but this is a little bit bigger project than that. We are looking at some healthcare needs as well like phlebotomy, CAN and psychiatric technicians and things like that will go into this as well. The real cost is over $800,000, but what we are talking about today is just the $400,000 portion for the CDBG.”

Gilgour explained that MAC could not submit the grant on its own. It required support from the county commission, and to have an open hearing and get input from the public.

“The $400,000 is for the building and equipment needs,” he said. “We already have commitments from not only grants but business and industry to provide funding for all those needs to help get to the $800,000.”

A larger building plan was also displayed that is in the long-term planning stage. The welding building is the planned start at 4,800 square feet with the building eventually being expanded to more than 100,000 square feet as a technology center for welding, auto repair and similar classes.

The new building would be at the back of the gravel lot where the current truck driving school is located. As the building is expanded and takes over the lot, the truck driving lot will be the moved further south behind the proposed tech facility.

For more information, contact Pam Watkins, Mineral Area College Director of Continuing Education at 573-518-2280.

