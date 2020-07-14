Madison Co. Chamber holds first Zoom meeting

"One, your message is boring," Hill said. "I'll let you in on a little secret. Everyone is selfish. We are naturally inclined to be interested in ourselves and how things affect us first. That, my friend, is the number one reason your customers will think your message is boring because it isn't about them."

Hill said the second mistake is "your home isn't prepared for guests." She said wherever your customer lands when they come looking for you, three targets should be met.

"They should feel welcome, they should feel like everything is congruent and they need to know what to do next," Hill said. "A confused mind never buys."

The third mistake Hill discussed was "you think 'if I build it, they will come.'"

"The movie 'Field of Dreams', while the concept made for a great film, in business just because you open up shop doesn’t mean that people are popping out of the cornfield ready to hand you their dollars," Hill said. "That just isn’t the way it works."

To see what Hill has been working on find Bellona Solutions on Facebook.

The next meeting off the Madison County Chamber of Commerce is at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 via Zoom.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

