Madison County hosts Small Business Saturday event

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, shopping will begin with many Madison County shops offering special deals just for the day as part of Small Business Saturday.

There will be pop-up shops along the main streets and courtsquare in Fredericktown. If it rains, the pop-up shops will be moved to Teen Town. Several food trucks are planning to set up around town.

Make sure to stop by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce booth, set up on the south side of the Madison County Courthouse, to pick up a brochure of information about businesses having sales and participating in the day.

Located right next to their booth will be First State Community Bank, which plans to give away a free "Survival Kit" for the first 100 shoppers.

"Shoppers will have the opportunity to be entered in several prize drawings if they visit businesses which are members of the Chamber of Commerce," Chamber Event Chair Tessa Rehkop said. "Get your brochure signed at each stop and then message a picture of it to the Chamber's Facebook @MadisonCountyCC."

Rehkop said there will also be a fun photo opportunity at the chamber's booth. Pictures with Santa for a $5 donation to Furever Paws & Claws will be at The Crazy Wildflower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas music will be playing throughout the square to help kick off the Christmas season.

"Small Business Saturday is important in small communities like Fredericktown," Rehkop said. "This is a day to remind people to support the local businesses."

Rehkop said not only does Small Business Saturday help the local owners, but 67 cents of every dollar spent locally stays in the community, so it helps everyone.

"Our local shops have so many amazing gift options," Rehkop said. "There are plenty of items I would love to find under the tree Christmas morning and several I plan to pick up for people on my list. Also, most of the local shops have their own Facebook pages so if you don't want to get out and about, we encourage visiting those to order online."

Rehkop said chamber representatives have personally visited retail businesses in the community to encourage them to host a deal for the day. She said the chamber has also worked hard to promote the local deals via their website and social media.

"My goal is to not only boost sales to local businesses but also to create a fun, holiday atmosphere for shoppers in our cute little downtown," Rehkop said. "A lot of the locals wish our downtown was busier and this is one day out of the year that we can make that happen."

Some of the deals being offered Saturday include:

Madison County Chamber of Commerce and First State Community Bank, at court square, will have "Survival Kit" for first 100 shoppers. Drawing for Local Gift Certificate Tree.

Silver Mines Quilts & Antiques located at 4344 W. Hwy 72 is having a 20% off everything sale.

IBS/Brick & Mortar will have refreshments outside, sales and giveaways.

Thal’s Hardware will have cookies & hot cocoa, 20% off Case knives and 10% off Christmas decorating supplies.

Country Lane Florist will have candle/wax melts BOGO 1/2. Myra purses/wallets 1/2 off, Christmas decor 10% off, gift card drawing.

Lash Lounge will have eye lashes & supplies, clothing for adults & children, purses and matching shoes.

Artesian Springs Soap Company will have homemade soap, wreaths and sewn products.

Tis the Season located at 128 S. Mine La Motte is planning to have Christmas ornaments/decor, gift items and gift basket drawings.

The Crazy Wildflower located at 203 E College Ave is giving the first 20 shoppers a free gift, hourly giveaways after noon, donuts, two food trucks, and more.

Georgie Kay’s Boutique located at 700 Hwy. OO is offering a free GK swag bag when you spend more than $150, hot cocoa bar, 15% take a pic with their photo prop and tag GK’s, and more to be announced.

Jane’s Coffee House located at 727 W. Main St. will have a drawing for a $25 Jane’s gift certificate.

Madison Medical Center Gift Shop located inside the lobby is offering three free books, clearance items, free cappuccino, hot cocoa, cheesecake samples, handmade holiday decor and a chance to win gift items.

There are many other great shops opening up for the day or setting up in the square with more signing up to join the fun daily. For a full updated list of businesses visit the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or madisoncountycc.com/sbs

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

