Magic Shop brings world-class illusions to Park Hills

Arguably one of the most unique businesses in the Parkland area, The Magic Shop recently opened in its new location in downtown Park Hills.

The Magic Shop, with the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting at 323 West Main Street last week. Of course, it wasn't your typical ribbon cutting. Edwards levitated his daughter, Moriah, as she cut the ribbon.

The shop is a blast from the past and brings to life the era in which Harry Houdini once performed his death-defying escapes and illusions.

The shop is also the home of the world-famous Ickle Pickle Magic Products, which manufactures magic props and supplies and serves customers in countries all over the world.

Owner and magician D.J. Edwards said the Ickle Pickle brand was started by Steve Bender, who began working in magic at the age of 17 as Kedso the Clown for the Keds Shoe Company. By the peak of Bender's performance career, Edwards explained that the Ickle Pickle company was putting on more than 900 shows a year, and the demand for his high-quality magic props was growing.

"It spread like wildfire because of the quality of the props that he was making," said Edwards. "He actually started making them for his own show. Then, other magicians started catching on, and they wanted these props. And so the company blew up into a world-famous situation, and he was shipping magic all over the world.

"If you go into any magic shop in the world -- if you go into a magic shop in China, if you go to Italy, anywhere you go in the world -- you will find our products that we're now making right here in Park Hills, which is pretty neat," Edwards remarked.

As a professional magician for more than 28 years, Edwards bought and used Ickle Pickle products for nearly three decades.

When Bender retired in February 2020, Edwards bought the company and relocated it first to East Main Street.

"One month later, the pandemic hit, and magicians all around the world were not performing," Edwards recalled. "And so nobody was buying any magic, and it almost destroyed this half-century-old company.

"So we said, 'let's open a storefront,' which we did up the street, and now we're moving here," he explained. "So this is actually kind of like a 'save the magic' project to keep this half-century-old empire alive."

The Magic Shop has more than 5,000 magic tricks in its inventory ranging from beginner to professional skill levels. Edwards said not all of the items they sell at the shop are made by Ickle Pickle. The shop often trades products with other magic manufacturers to sell at the location.

The Magic Shop includes a mini-theater where magicians from all over gather on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

"Some of [magicians] come from St. Louis, and some of them come from Illinois, and we've had magicians here from Springfield and other magicians passing through the area," Edwards mentioned. "They get our newsletters three times a week in their email all around the world really. So they see what's going on, and when they're coming through, they stop."

He said different magicians perform for each other, share secrets, new ideas, and discuss magic at the monthly meetings.

Magicians also frequent the shop for show supplies, perusing the wide variety of various raw materials and items to build their own designs.

From fun pocket tricks, pranks, and starter kits to the world-class spun aluminum, hand-crafted wood items, and even custom Ickle Pickle fragrances and candles, The Magic Shop appears to have something for all magic enthusiasts learning or perfecting the craft.

The Magic Shop is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact The Magic Shop at 573-500-1999, or visit the Ickle Pickle website at www.icklepicklemagic.com.

