Manor earns solid rating

Farmington Presbyterian Manor earned a zero-deficiency survey for a focused infection control survey conducted on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in May.

Senior living communities are surveyed annually by their licensing agency for compliance of regulations established by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and CMS. These regulations are designed to ensure a standard of care is met. By meeting this standard, senior living communities are able to renew their licenses and continue to provide care.

CMS announced in March that priority would be given to focused infection control surveys and annual surveys would be delayed in an effort to ensure nursing homes were prepared to respond to (COVID-19). All nursing homes will receive a focused infection control survey by July 31.