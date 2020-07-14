Manor earns solid rating

Farmington Presbyterian Manor earned a zero-deficiency survey for a focused infection control survey conducted on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in May.
Senior living communities are surveyed annually by their licensing agency for compliance of regulations established by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and CMS. These regulations are designed to ensure a standard of care is met. By meeting this standard, senior living communities are able to renew their licenses and continue to provide care.
CMS announced in March that priority would be given to focused infection control surveys and annual surveys would be delayed in an effort to ensure nursing homes were prepared to respond to (COVID-19). All nursing homes will receive a focused infection control survey by July 31.
The focused infection control surveys hone in on a nursing facility’s adherence Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and CMS guidance for infection control practices to prevent disease at the community. Communities are assessed on staff and resident education on hand hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette, cleaning, screening of employees and residents, effective transmission-based precautions, proper use/discarding of personal protective equipment and signage at entrances and resident rooms. It also examines the facility’s policies and emergency preparedness related to a pandemic or outbreak.
“Every day I see our employees go above and beyond in the care they provide,” said Jane Hull, executive director. “This recognition is tangible proof of our commitment to providing quality senior care and services based on Christian values. This survey recognizes the hard work this team has put in throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”
Farmington Presbyterian Manor is a continuing care retirement community (CCRC), or life plan community, offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term health care and short-term rehabilitation.
