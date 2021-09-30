Manufacturing and mining hiring event to be held at MAC

Mineral Area College Career Services and the Park Hills Job Center are hosting a manufacturing and mining hiring event at Mineral Area College’s outdoor Quadrangle on Wednesday.
The event will match local workforce talent with employers from throughout Southeast Missouri.
According to Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the manufacturing industry’s statewide average annual wage is $56,288, a 10.3% increase from the previous period. In this region, the mining industry is projected to see job growth of 5.87% through the 10-year period ending in 2028. Employers from both industries have positions to fill immediately in Southeast Missouri.
Jobseekers are invited to Mineral Area College on the Park Hills campus from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The hiring event will be held outside in the Quadrangle, and those interested in attending should bring their resume. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Arts and Sciences building. Masks are required indoors at MAC.
The Park Hills Job Center and MAC Career Services can assist with resume development in preparation for the event. For more information, contact Becky Murphy, functional leader at the Park Hills Job Center at 573-518-2431 or rmurphy@job4you.org; or Alison Sheets, MAC Career Services director at 573-518-3848 or asheets@mineralarea.edu.
Sheets says a wide variety of careers are available within the manufacturing and mining industry.
“Our attending employers are looking for all types of skill levels and specialties, from electricians to production staff to equipment operators to technicians in a number of capacities,” said Sheets. “This hiring event is the perfect opportunity to explore options for your career, whether you’re an entry-level or a more experienced worker.”
The following employers with locations throughout Southeast Missouri are scheduled to attend: 5H Fabrication & Design; Botkin Lumber; Cap America; Delta Companies Inc.; The Doe Run Co.; Earthworks; Effex @ TG Missouri; Eric Scott Leathers; Good Earth Tools; Holcim; MetalTek; Missouri Cobalt; Mondi; Paramount Staffing; Pense Brothers Drilling; Piva Windows; Premier Glass; Purcell Tire & Rubber Co.; TG Missouri; and US Tool Group.
For those looking to boost their resume with a short-term training program, information for the tuition-free Welding and CNC Operator Pre-Apprenticeship programs at Mineral Area College will also be available. These short-term programs are designed to help individuals gain the minimum skills and abilities to apply for registered apprenticeship positions in welding with Lee Mechanical or CNC operator with Bulk Tank.
College representatives will be in attendance to share more information about these programs and to begin the enrollment process. These workforce programs were funded by the MoAMP grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration. Companies interested in apprenticeship opportunities should reach out to Michele Shore, director of Workforce Development, at 573-518-2234. In most cases, program development and training costs can be covered by the grant.
For more information about the Manufacturing and Mining Hiring Event, contact Alison Sheets at 573-518-3848 or asheets@mineralarea.edu; or Becky Murphy at 573-518-2431 or rmurphy@job4you.org.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.