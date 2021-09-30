Manufacturing and mining hiring event to be held at MAC

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheets says a wide variety of careers are available within the manufacturing and mining industry.

“Our attending employers are looking for all types of skill levels and specialties, from electricians to production staff to equipment operators to technicians in a number of capacities,” said Sheets. “This hiring event is the perfect opportunity to explore options for your career, whether you’re an entry-level or a more experienced worker.”

The following employers with locations throughout Southeast Missouri are scheduled to attend: 5H Fabrication & Design; Botkin Lumber; Cap America; Delta Companies Inc.; The Doe Run Co.; Earthworks; Effex @ TG Missouri; Eric Scott Leathers; Good Earth Tools; Holcim; MetalTek; Missouri Cobalt; Mondi; Paramount Staffing; Pense Brothers Drilling; Piva Windows; Premier Glass; Purcell Tire & Rubber Co.; TG Missouri; and US Tool Group.

For those looking to boost their resume with a short-term training program, information for the tuition-free Welding and CNC Operator Pre-Apprenticeship programs at Mineral Area College will also be available. These short-term programs are designed to help individuals gain the minimum skills and abilities to apply for registered apprenticeship positions in welding with Lee Mechanical or CNC operator with Bulk Tank.