Many hair salons reopen

As the state slowly reopens this week Phase One-style, area hair salons are fielding calls from clients who are enthusiastic about booking appointments to color and cut their shaggy, shutdown locks.
“Reopening has been great, everything’s been going super smooth, and our clients have been patiently waiting to come visit us,” said hair stylist Stephanie Brenon of Studio 573 Salon.
Salons contacted by the Daily Journal generally shut down about March 20, a week after Gov. Mike Parson declared a general state of emergency due to coronavirus cases and two days before Missouri’s first death by COVID-19.
On March 21, Parson ordered the Department of Health and Senior Services to require social distancing, discouraging gatherings of more than 10 people. On April 3, the shutdown was announced. State schools had all either closed or were in the process of closing by March 19.
“As soon as things started shutting down, we started calling clients to move appointments, cleaned out our stations and took off,” Brenon said. “It was the unknown. We knew it was scary in the bigger cities, but we hadn’t seen much action here. It was just hunkering down, wondering whether it would become a bigger deal. And we’re self-employed, so many of us were wondering whether we’d still have to pay rent with nothing coming in.”
She said the general mood among colleagues and clients was one of caution and understanding.
“Clients were really good about moving or canceling their appointments, no need to explain, no pushback. Everything was good in the beginning, it was the next couple of weeks that got hairy,” she chuckled. “That’s when it seemed like people began to find out how fast hair grows.”
Chuck Carron, owner of Salon de Charles, said he was working on a bridal hairpiece in advance of a huge wedding in Pacific before it had to be cancelled due to the shutdown. “They still got married, but it was private with only close friends and family,” he said. “They’re planning on having a huge wedding ceremony later on, still.”
Carron said one of his clients, a nurse, voluntarily cancelled her appointment before the shutdown was announced because she found out she had been exposed to someone diagnosed with the virus. She wound up testing negative, but didn’t want to endanger his health.
As for the salon, the state guidelines, he said, have been fair and manageable.
“We’re doing everything we can to be responsible. We clean the chairs top to bottom between clients, we’re always sanitizing the doorknobs, disinfecting our implements, we throw linens and capes and towels directly in the laundry, we’re wearing facemasks and encouraging clients to wear them — taking them off when we’re coloring their hair, of course, or they can hold them over their face,” he said. “Our chairs are 6 feet away from each other, and we have five stations, so no more than 10 people are in here usually, anyway.”
He said their massage therapist comes back May 18, but she has a different state board to whom she answers.
“We were told by our state board inspector that we have the cleanest salon in the county,” Carron said. “There are strict rules to enforce, and he said just keep doing what you do.”
Brooke Boyer, receptionist with FayeLynn Beautique, said that while the tanning beds and salon shut down — as well as a new Merle Norman counter that had only been open for about a month — their chiropractic services continued with Dr. Sarah Jones, since those were deemed medically necessary.
Upon reopening, they’re following the health department guidelines and looking forward to a grand opening event on May 30.
“Our clients have been so great, it’s more of a customer appreciation event,” she said. “They’ve been so supportive throughout this time, and we very grateful for them.”
The CDC’s salon reopening guidelines, posted on the St. Francois County Health Center website, include the following requirements:
Each operating station should be a minimum of 6 feet from any adjacent stations, unless separated by a wall.
Maintain social distancing in employee-only areas. Clients should not congregate in waiting areas. It is suggested to have clients wait in their cars until their appointment time.
Clean and sanitize items and surfaces after each client in accordance with state board requirements. Regular cleaning and sanitizing of all handles, railings and commonly-touched areas, with hand sanitizer readily available throughout the facility
Additional considerations include:
Screening questions: Have you had a cough? Have you had a fever? Have you been around anyone exhibiting these symptoms within the past 14 days? Are you living with anyone who is sick or quarantined?
Consider the use of cloth face coverings for employees and encourage customers to do the same.
Consider the use of gloves for the service provider. Change gloves between each client.
Frequent hand washing practices should be strictly adhered to.
No clients showing signs of illness should be permitted to remain in the facility.
Staff showing signs of illness should not be permitted to work; visible screening and verbal health check-ins of service providers are encouraged at the start of each shift and as needed.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
