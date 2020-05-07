Many hair salons reopen

She said the general mood among colleagues and clients was one of caution and understanding.

“Clients were really good about moving or canceling their appointments, no need to explain, no pushback. Everything was good in the beginning, it was the next couple of weeks that got hairy,” she chuckled. “That’s when it seemed like people began to find out how fast hair grows.”

Chuck Carron, owner of Salon de Charles, said he was working on a bridal hairpiece in advance of a huge wedding in Pacific before it had to be cancelled due to the shutdown. “They still got married, but it was private with only close friends and family,” he said. “They’re planning on having a huge wedding ceremony later on, still.”

Carron said one of his clients, a nurse, voluntarily cancelled her appointment before the shutdown was announced because she found out she had been exposed to someone diagnosed with the virus. She wound up testing negative, but didn’t want to endanger his health.

As for the salon, the state guidelines, he said, have been fair and manageable.