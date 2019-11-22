The Madison County Chamber of Commerce elected five new board members during its November meeting.
Megan Powell, Lance Cureton, Alicia Hill, Ashley Baudendistel and Sue Cofer will take the seats of retiring board members Secretary Kim Long, Ginny Smith, Ronnie Gibbs, Joy Starkey and Vice President Allison Boyer.
Powell, who was born and raised in Fredericktown, said she began getting involved with the chamber in the last year and wants to help the community and the partnership with her employer Safe Harbor Hospice grow.
"My children are old enough now where they don't need me every second and I am not getting snacks 24 hours a day anymore so it's a good time to venture back out and get involved in the community," Hill said. "I'd love to be a part of the chamber board so I can use my strengths to help grow this town to the next level but also preserving the roots and the history and the small town values I know we all love."
Cureton said he served on the original board when the chamber was rejuvenated and says he wanted to serve again.
"I was looking for a way to give back to the community, because I've always been very proud to be from Madison County," Baudendistel said. "I thought this would be an opportunity to find a new way to give back."
Cofer said she is retired from Madison Medical Center and feels she could commit more time to the board now than she used to be able to because she has more time on her hands.
During the next Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting, board members will vote on new officers for the 2020 calendar year.
You have free articles remaining.
In other chamber news, Boyer recognized four new members: Madison County Ambulance District, Leadslinger's Armory & Pawn, Junkyard Dawggies and Silver Mines Quilts & Antiques.
"I think it is great, I think every month we've had at least one new member," Boyer said. "We've been out there recruiting. We've had people call and just join. It's a great opportunity to do some networking for your business and get out there and see what's out there to offer."
The chamber has multiple upcoming events including Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30; MCCC Christmas Luncheon, Dec. 5; and the Annual MCCC Christmas Dinner, Jan. 9 with a snow-out date of Jan. 16.
Boyer said the chamber will have a passport program this year for Small Business Saturday where customers can get their passport stamped at each location to qualify for door prizes. She said to watch the chamber website and Facebook for more information.
"December 5 is the Christmas Luncheon for the Chamber of Commerce and we are going to have that at Beaver Valley and we are going to have some fun," Boyer said. "We are going to play some kind of game. If you want to participate bring a $30 or less gift."
Beth Simmons said the lunch will be catered by Elaine's by the Green and requested everyone RSVP if they plan to attend because she wants to make sure there will be plenty of pies to go around.
Other events mentioned were Miracles on Main Street and the Church Tours both scheduled for Dec. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.