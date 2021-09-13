McClure promoted to logistics supervisor

Cap America Inc. announced recently that Charlotte McClure has been promoted to logistics supervisor.

In this position, McClure is responsible for working with factories, carriers and internal departments to assure all orders are delivered on time, working closely with the customer service manager to help resolve different customer issues on shipments, and filling a leadership role within the Logistics Department.

McClure started her career with Cap America in 2011 as an overseas specialist and has worked in various positions throughout the company. She attended California State University and received a certificate in Global Trade and Transportation and last served as Cap America’s logistics specialist.

McClure reports to Sarah Page, vice president of overseas operations.

“Charlotte plays a vital role in our day-to-day success. She has maneuvered logistical adversities such as tariffs and a worldwide pandemic with the skill and expertise that we need to continue moving forward during difficult times," Page said. "She is an invaluable member of our team, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her as she takes on new challenges and opportunities.”

