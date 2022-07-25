McCutcheon named BJC Values Employee for July

Parkland Health Center announced that Gaby McCutcheon was selected as the" Our BJC Values Employee" for the month of July 2022. McCutcheon is a patient care technician in the Emergency Department and has been employed at Parkland for more than a year.

Her nomination reads, “Gaby exemplifies compassion by giving of herself both personally and professionally. She uses her skills to provide consistent care and handles delicate situations with tremendous compassion. She consistently puts patients and teammates before herself, and she is described as one of the most kind and caring individuals on the ED team.”

“I was surprised and honored,” McCutcheon said when she learned she had been selected. “It is so rewarding being able to care for patients and their families in our community.”