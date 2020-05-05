MCSC holds Parade of Encouragment

Tonjum said they have been keeping connected with weekly phone calls and video chats but the pandemic has been a struggle for both their individuals and staff.

"It is import to show support because many of these individuals have compromised immune systems and it is not safe for them to access the community due to COVID-19," Tonjum said. "Some individuals don't have strong natural support, so their social life has been gravely compromised."

Tonjum said this parade was a way to let their individuals know that they are loved, important and that they are not alone during this difficult time.

"We would like to thank all the providers, individuals and MCSC Board for making it a successful event," Tonjum said. "We would also like to extend a special thank you to all of the direct care staff who are working the front line to ensure that our individuals are safe and healthy."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.