Medical Arts Convenient Care cuts ribbon on new location

Medical Arts Convenient Care cuts ribbon on new location

 submitted photo

On May 17, members of the community and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce joined the team at Medical Arts Convenient Care to hold an official ribbon cutting at their new facility, located at 534 Maple Valley Dr. in Farmington.

The ribbon was cut by Medical Arts Convenient Care’s three registered and board-certified family nurse practitioners: Michelle Allen, FNP, Amy Williams, FNP, and Lauren Azoury, FNP.

“We look forward to continuing to provide easy access to compassionate health care to our community,” said Kim Robinson, BJC Medical Group regional practice manager.

Medical Arts Convenient Care is open seven days a week to treat minor injuries and illnesses. Walk-ins are welcome, and a visit to convenient care requires the same co-pay as a primary care visit, which is often less expensive than a visit to the emergency room.

Medical Arts Convenient Care treats many common injuries and illnesses for patients of all ages, including but not limited to, cough, cold, and flu symptoms, sinus infections, fevers, joint & muscle sprains, sore throat or earache, insect bites, rashes, eye irritation, and more.

Patients can visit Medical Arts Convenient Care Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

