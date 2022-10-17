Meet David Hopperfield, enter coloring contest by Saturday

Downtown Park Hills has a new resident. He’s 11 weeks old and loves to snuggle. His name is David “Hopper” Hopperfield, and his home is The Magic Shop.

D.J. Edwards, owner of The Magic Shop, got the rabbit when he was only 3 weeks old. Now the newest and furriest staff member entertains patrons when they enter the shop.

“We are really seeing his personality start to flourish,” said Edwards. “David Hopperfield begs to be snuggled and chases me around, attacking my shoes for a chew toy.”

He said the rabbit also loves being in his magic boxes, and his favorite is a little Circus Wagon which starts empty, but when a balloon is popped inside, he suddenly appears.

A special coloring contest is taking place now to welcome David Hopperfield to the shop.

Kids ages 12 and under can enter David Hopperfield’s Halloween Magic Coloring Contest. Forms are available at the shop and can be picked up anytime Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coloring contest entries are due anytime by Oct. 29.

“This is a fun Halloween trick-or-treating scene with David himself pictured hiding in a jack-o’-lantern,” said Edwards.

Winners of the contest will be contacted on Halloween after David Hopperfield finishes judging the entries. Winners will be awarded $50 in Magic Shop Dollars for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third. Each winner also receives a Magic Shop T-shirt, bottle of old-fashioned soda, Popcorn JellyBellies, AbracaBubble Gum and Magic Shop stickers.

“There is always lots of fun happening at The Magic Shop. We also do magic for every person who comes in the shop,” said Edwards, “and of course everyone gets to meet David Hopperfield, can take pictures, etc.”

The Magic Shop will be open Halloween night as part of the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association’s trunk ‘n treat event.

The Magic Shop is home of world-famous Ickle Pickle products, a half-century old magic trick manufacturing empire which creates and supplies illusion effects for magicians all around the world.

The Magic Shop is located at 323 W. Main St. in Park Hills. Call 314-500-1999, visit themagicshopparkhills.com, or follow The Magic Shop Park Hills on Facebook.