MEM names Hensler to Agents Advisory Council

Missouri Employers Mutual recently announced the appointment of Patti Hensler to its Agents’ Advisory Council.

Hensler serves as vice president of operations for First State Insurance Agency Inc. in Farmington. She brings more than 30 years of insurance management, operations and sales experience to the council and currently serves as a board member of First State Insurance Agency.

“Our agency partnerships are central to MEM’s sustained growth and success,” said Rene Eslinger, vice president of sales. “We value their critical insights as we work together to ensure we continue to deliver on our promise to keep businesses and their employees safe.”

Together, the newest group of appointees brings more than 130 years of insurance industry experience to the council. MEM writes exclusively through a network of more than 900 independent agents. The Agents Advisory Council is a group of 17 producers who bring issues to the table on producers’ behalf and advise MEM on different marketing strategies. All agents will serve four-year terms on the council.

Missouri Employers Mutual provides workers compensation insurance to companies of all sizes. Across Missouri, more than 17,000 employers turn to MEM for a personalized approach and comprehensive safety programs.

